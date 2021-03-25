BASEBALL
POCATELLO 2, CENTENNIAL 2
POCATELLO 0, SKYVIEW 0 (9)
At Skyview, Pocatello miraculously tied both games of its doubleheader on Thursday — a 2-2 game against Centennial and a nine-inning scoreless affair vs. Skyview.
“I’m starting to see a lot of things this year that I’ve never seen in a lot of baseball games,” Pocatello coach Vinnie Benavidez said.
Though his team managed just 11 hits in 15 innings of baseball, Benavidez wants his teams to be great on the mound and in the field. Despite an 0-0-2 record on Thursday, they were.
“Defensively and pitching-wise, we did really well,” Benavidez said. “We just have to hit the ball better and do it with guys in scoring position. We left 13 runners on base in that second game.”
Pocatello (2-5-2) plays Emmett on Friday at 2 p.m. at Caldwell HS.
EMMETT 12, CENTURY 0 (4)
At Bishop Kelly, Century struggled offensively and fell to Emmett 12-0.
“We hit the ball, but we just popped a lot of balls up,” Century coach Duane Rawlings said. “Emmett hit the ball hard and found the gaps — they’re a good hitting team.”
Amongst Century’s pitching staff, Deakon Blackhawk took a majority of the damage on Thursday. Yet, despite the lopsided score, Rawlings is confident his pitching will start notching better results.
“The thing is, I don’t think our pitching is that bad,” he said. “We’re getting ahead in counts, but we’re getting hit a lot on two-strike counts and not hitting our spots. I just think we’re right there on the cusp and need some more innings.”
Century (1-3) plays a doubleheader at Bishop Kelly and at Nampa on Friday.
BLACKFOOT 7, KUNA 6 (5)
BISHOP KELLY 7, BLACKFOOT 0
At Bishop Kelly, Blackfoot got a split against Boise-area competition.
In the first game, Stryker Wood’s groundout in the top of the fifth brought home the go-ahead run for the Broncos, who trailed Kuna 6-0 after the first two innings but fought back with a two-run fourth and a five-run fifth to take the win.
Benjamin Wilson and Jaxon Grimmett drive in two runs apiece, and Ryan Steidley worked around a walk in the bottom of the fifth to record the save.
Wood then had the only hit for Blackfoot in the nightcap as Bishop Kelly coasted.
Candon Dahle gave up just two hits and struck out seven in the first four innings against the Knights, but was hurt by five walks and five Blackfoot errors.
Blackfoot (3-1) plays Middleton at Vallivue HS on Friday.
MARSH VALLEY 15, PARMA 2 (6)
MARSH VALLEY 16, WOOD RIVER 1 (6)
At Columbia HS, Marsh Valley continued its worried start with a 15-2 win over Parma and a 16-1 victory against Wood River.
The Eagles combined for 31 runs on 26 hits on the day.
Andrew Anderson had a trio of extra-base hits. Karter Howell had three doubles. And Payton Howe jacked a home run in the second game.
On the mound, both Daxton Woodmancy and James Bodily were lights out. Woodmancy allowed just three hits and one earned run in four innings, striking out 10. In the second game, Bodily pitched all five innings and fanned eight while giving up just a pair of hits and one earned run.
Marsh Valley (5-0) plays Ridgevue at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Skyview HS.
MALAD 4, CHALLIS 1
MALAD 12, CHALLIS 2 (5)
At Malad, the Dragons stayed undefeated with 4-1 and 12-2 victories over Challis.
“I think we were a little sluggish coming out of last night’s game. We were able to scratch a couple runs then added a little comfort when they took (their starter) out late,” Malad coach Bo Clark said.
“The second game, that was actually the first time we trailed all year, but our bats soon got going. I credit the bottom of the lineup for getting us on track.”
In the second game, Dillon Evans went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBI. Traven Ward had a trio of RBI. And Peyton Briggs notched two hits, including a double.
On the mound, Grady Combs stuck out a dozen and allowed no runs in six innings of work. In the finale, Tanner Olsen — in his first start of the year — fanned nine and gave up just one earned run in five innings.
“Grady, the only reason we took him out is because the pitch count was coming up. He was keeping them off balance with his curveball,” Clark said. “Tanner, they got a couple solid hits off him, but not much more than that. His breaking ball was really good.”
Malad (7-0) hosts Layton Christian on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
MARSH VALLEY 21, WEST SIDE 1 (5)
At West Side, Marsh Valley dominated the hosts.
“We hit the ball very well and our discipline at the plate continues to get better,” Marsh Valley coach Kenzie Van Sickle said.
Sophomore Camri Campbell hit a home run for the Eagles, who host West Side on Saturday.
BASEBALL BOX SCORES
POCATELLO 2, CENTENNIAL 2
Centennial 000 011 0 — 2 3 2
Pocatello 001 001 X — 2 4 1
Centennial — ND: Root.
Pocatello — ND: McCadden Evans.
POCATELLO 0, SKYVIEW 0 (9)
Pocatello 000 000 000 — 0 7 1
Skyview 000 000 000 — 0 5 2
Pocatello — ND: Hunter Killian.
Skyview — ND: Gonzales.
EMMETT 12, CENTURY 0 (4)
Century 000 0XX X — 0 1 0
Emmett 820 2XX X — 12 10 0
Century — LP: Deakon Blackhawk.
Emmett — WP: Trace.
BLACKFOOT 7, KUNA 6 (5)
Blackfoot 000 25 — 7 4 2
Kuna 400 20 — 6 6 3
Blackfoot — WP: Michael Edwards. 2B: Candon Dahle.
Kuna — LP: Grant Orme. 2B: Kevin Brekke, Logan Bundy, Gavin Gordon.
BISHOP KELLY 7, BLACKFOOT 0
Blackfoot 000 000 0 — 0 1 5
Bishop Kelly 202 111 x — 7 3 0
Blackfoot — LP: Candon Dahle.
Bishop Kelly — WP: Jackson Hatch. 2B: Jack Heffner.
MARSH VALLEY 15, PARMA 2 (6)
Marsh Valley 115 800 X — 15 12 0
Parma 001 10X X — 2 3 5
Marsh Valley — WP: Daxton Woodmancy. 3B: Andrew Anderson. 2B: Karter Howell, Andrew Anderson, Payton Howe.
MARSH VALLEY 16, WOOD RIVER 1 (6)
Marsh Valley 203 560 X — 16 14 0
Wood River 010 00X X — 1 2 4
Marsh Valley — WP: James Bodily. HR: Payton Howe. 2B: Karter Howell (2), Alex Vaughan, Andrew Anderson.
MALAD 4, CHALLIS 1
Challis 000 000 1 — 1 4 1
Malad 000 202 X — 4 7 2
Challis — LP: Phillips.
Malad — WP: Grady Combs. 2B: Grady Combs.
MALAD 12, CHALLIS 2 (5)
Challis 100 01X X — 2 6 5
Malad 023 16X X — 12 12 1
Challis — LP: Ollar. 2B: Phillips (2)
Malad — WP: Tanner Olsen. 2B: Peyton Briggs.