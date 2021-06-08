SINGLE-A
IDAHO FALLS BEES 11, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 10
At Halliwell, the Razorbacks narrowly dropped the first game of a Tuesday doubleheader, 11-10, to the Idaho Falls Bees.
Down 10-5 heading to the seventh inning, the Bees scored a half-dozen runs in the final frame to notch the victory.
Despite that, the Razorbacks still had a few impressive offensive displays. Karson Farnsworth smacked a home run and finished the day with three RBIs.
Meanwhile, JD Gunderson and Ryan Foltz allowed just one earned run and four hits in the game’s first five innings.
At press time, the Razorbacks (6-1) were up 3-0 in the third inning of the second game.
IDAHO FALLS BEES 11, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 10
Bees 020 012 6 — 11 5 2
Razorbacks 011 521 0 — 10 15 4
Razorbacks — LP: Maddox Moore. HR: Karson Farnsworth. 2B: JD Gunderson, Trem Tolman, Jace Vaughn, Gunner Wilhelm.
IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 11, POCATELLO REBELS 6
IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 21, POCATELLO REBELS 8 (4)
At Hillcrest HS, the Rebels struggled and fell 11-6 and 21-8 against the Idaho Falls Knights.
In relief, Bodie Christensen only allowed one earned run in the first game, but four Rebels errors stung Pocatello. In the finale, Alex Romriell and Kannon Kunz combined for four hits and four RBIs, but the Knights had a 12-run second inning and cruised.
The Rebels (4-6) play a doubleheader at the Wood River Spurs on Saturday.
IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 11, POCATELLO REBELS 6
Rebels 011 003 1 — 6 4 4
Knights 062 102 x — 11 8 1
Rebels — LP: Alex Romriell. 2B: Garrett Keller.
Knights — WP: Cooper Jorgensen. 2B: Cooper Jorgensen, AJ Ferguson.
IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 21, POCATELLO REBELS 8 (4)
Rebels 502 1 — 8 6 6
Knights 0(12)1 8 — 21 6 2
Rebels — LP: Nick Ourada. 3B: Kannon Kunz. 2B: TJ Edginton, Kannon Kunz.
Knights — WP: AJ Ferguson. 3B: Reggie Stocking.