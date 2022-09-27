Ansley Kerley has a class at Century with a view that might be Idaho’s version of Greece. It’s in the back of the school, and the window shows a wide range of rolling mountains, a gorgeous landscape that, in the far distance, includes breathtaking hills.

Closer up, though, Kerley sees something that means more to her. In the early afternoon, hours before Kerley and the Diamondbacks take the field for practice, she’ll look down at the grass and see one person: Peter Stilling, the team’s first-year head coach, setting up cones and preparing for practice.

Allison McKinlay Century soccer

Century senior Allison McKinlay kicks the ball during Monday's match against Twin Falls.
Ansley Kerley Century soccer #2

Century senior Ansley Kerley corrals the ball during Monday's match against Twin Falls.

