HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 10/29: Century VB takes third at state, Highland girls XC finishes third By JOURNAL STAFF Oct 29, 2022 Oct 29, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago

Century senior Adee Butler takes a swing during a district tournament match against Pocatello last week. Kyle Riley/For the Journal

VOLLEYBALL4A state tournamentSkyview 3, Century 0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-18) Century 3, Columbia 0 (25-14, 26-24, 25-17)Diamondbacks take third at state.3A state tournamentWeiser 3, Snake River 1 (25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17)2A state tournamentWest Side 3, Malad 2 (19-25, 25-20, 27-25, 23-25, 18-16)West Side 3, Ririe 2 (25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 24-26, 15-8)Melba 3, West Side 1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19)Pirates take second at state.1AD2 state tournamentHorseshoe Bend 3, Rockland 0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-17)Rockland 3, Council 1 (25-21, 14-25, 25-21, 25-23)Horseshoe Bend 3, Rockland 0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-12)Bulldogs take second at state.CROSS COUNTRY5A state meetBoys team results1. Rocky Mountain 30, 2. Boise 71, 3. Coeur d'Alene 73, 4. Highland 146, 5. Centennial 147Girls team results1. Boise 54, 2. Rocky Mountain 83, 3. Highland 138, 4. Mountain View 149, 5. Post Falls 1514A state meetBoys team results1. Bishop Kelly 53, 2. Idaho Falls 63, 3. Skyline 118, 4. Pocatello 130, 5. Twin Falls 146, 6. Burley 147, 7. Blackfoot 176, 8. Preston 218, 9. Vallivue 236, 10. Sandpoint 240Boys individual results1. Matthew Thomas (Blackfoot) 14:47.61, 2. Stockton Stevens (Twin Falls) 14:54.07, 3. Austin Clough (Bishop Kelly) 14:58.19, 4. Samuel Fish (Vallivue) 15:08.76, 5. Ben Behrmann (Idaho Falls) 15:29.73Girls team results1. Preston 61, 2. Skyline 97, 3. Idaho Falls 118, 4. Pocatello 120, 5. Twin Falls 141Girls individual results1. Nelah Roberts (Skyline) 17:31.72, 2. Bailey Bird (Pocatello) 17:44.97, 3. Marina Renna (Skyline) 18:24.11, 4. Elanor Eddington (Idaho Falls) 18:26.80, 5. Ssaylor Erickson (Twin Falls) 18:31.28, 6. Hailey Renzello (Pocatello) 18:35.14.Complete results available at athletic.net.
