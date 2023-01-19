HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 1/19: Highland boys top Rigby, Snake River girls beat Marsh Valley JOURNAL STAFF Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland guard Rhidge Barela tries to get around Century defender Bentley Gunter during a game earlier this season. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS BASKETBALLHighland 59, Rigby 53Rams earn a big 5A District 5/6 win, improving to 1-1 in conference play, good for second place.Pocatello 83, Burley 56 Thunder stay undefeated, now 16-0 on the year.Preston 69, Century 50Luke Panttaja scored 18 and Elias Blackhawk added 10 for the Diamodbacks, who drop to 0-2 in 4A District 5 play.Declo 46, Soda Springs 40Cardinals drop to 1-14.GIRLS BASKETBALLSnake River 50, Marsh Valley 46Reese Baldwin posted 15 points and Madi Watt chipped in 10 for the Panthers, who are now 15-3 overall and 2-0 in 3A District 5 competition.Filer 57, Aberdeen 45Tigers fall to 2-15 on the year.Malad 44, Bear Lake 35Dragons improve to 10-8 overall and 4-2 in 2A District 5 play. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Snake River Marsh Valley Highland Sport Game Boy Madi Watt Reese Baldwin Elias Blackhawk Girl Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
