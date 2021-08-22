ABERDEEN TIGERS
Head coach: Jeff Duffin, ninth season, (56-25)
Three year glance:
2020: 4-5 (lost in first round of playoffs)
2019: 4-5 (lost in first round of playoffs)
2018: 5-4 (lost in first round of playoffs)
Last year offered a rarity in the 2A playoffs, a season in which all five squads from District 5 made it into the 11-team field.
Yet, for Aberdeen, the playoffs were nothing to celebrate. After a 4-4 regular season, the Tigers were matched up against division foe Soda Springs and suffered a 20-point loss at home. It was the third-straight season Aberdeen was one-and-done in the playoffs.
“Last year was a disappointment overall,” said Tigers’ coach Jeff Duffin. “We want to do better. That isn’t the way we typically like to finish. We like to make a deep playoff run and exiting in the first round just wasn’t part of the plan.”
Heading into 2021, the favorite in 2A District 5 is, of course, West Side – the two-time defending state champions. But after the Pirates, the division is wide open, which has Duffin and Aberdeen optimistic about their chances for a special year.
“Our expectations are to make the playoffs and to make a run,” Duffin said. “We’re good enough. If we can stay healthy – and that’s been a bit of an issue here early – we’ve got the tools to compete with anybody.”
Indeed, and headlining Aberdeen’s group of playmakers is junior Brody Beck – the Tigers’ 5-foot-10, 165-pound quarterback and second-team all-state linebacker. Leading the Aberdeen defense as a sophomore last season, Beck racked up 86 tackles and 10 for loss.
“He’s going to have a big year,” Duffin said. “He’s fast. He’s quick. He sees things. And he’s just so competitive. When he’s running, I mean he just doesn’t want to go down … He doesn’t take a play off – ever.”
Another Tiger with an off-the-charts motor is tight end Cale Adamson, a junior who played left tackle last season and could get some carries this year. Not many guys could go from left tackle to possible running the ball. But then again, not many guys are 6-foot-2, 200-pounds and run a 4.51 40-yard dash.
“I know I’m safe when I’m behind Cale,” Beck said with a laugh. “He always blocks the guy and plows forward.”
Aberdeen has a number of guys like that. Five-foot-10, 260-pound tackle Emmanuel Carrillo drew rave reviews from his quarterback. Fullback Logan Palmer is a Mack Truck running towards the line. Lengthy tight end Taylor Potts helps secure the outside in Duffin’s shotgun double-wing offense. And running backs Jordan Villegas and Connor Johnson have no trouble hitting holes.
The Tigers have the pieces to beat almost anyone in 2A, but it’s tough to form lofty goals when you share a division with arguably the best Idaho football program of the last half-decade.
Last year, the Pirates cruised to a 42-0 win over Aberdeen. Can that change in 2021?
“That’s one of our main goals: to beat West Side,” Beck said. “We don’t want to lose a game.”
Aberdeen hosts American Falls on Friday Aug. 27 to open its season.