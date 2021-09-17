Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO – Pocatello arrived in Holt Arena with all the hype in the world. The Thunder were 3-0, ranked as the top team in 4A and brought in their most physical team in years.
It took only a few minutes for Highland to remind everyone what football program is still the most dominant in the Gate City.
Highland rolled to a 41-14 win over Pocatello on Friday, claiming its 11th-straight Black and Blue Bowl victory.
The Rams never punted in their dominant performance -- and much of that is credit to Jack Whitmer. The senior quarterback had been a tad inconsistent in Highland's first four games, struggling with his accuracy and decision making.
Against the Thunder, he was superb. The strong-armed Whitmer completed 17 of his 21 passes for 308 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The senior also added 39 yards and two more scores on the ground.
Helping Whitmer out was junior receiver Ezra Godfrey, who hauled in five passes for 132-yards, including a back-breaking 74-yard score in the first quarter and a 48-yard catch that helped put the Rams in field goal position before halftime.
The surprise of Friday was that Pocatello's offensive line held up fairly well against a Highland front seven that probably eats nails for breakfast.
The Rams only recorded a couple sacks but managed to keep running back Ryken Echo Hawk in check after the first drive. The problem was it seemed the Thunder couldn't move the ball at all with Zach Park at quarterback.
Pocatello's normal starter, Ryan Payne, suffered a shoulder injury last week against Jackson Hole and had his arm in a sling on Friday. That thrusted Park -- who manned the QB position for Poky last year -- into the starting job. He got things going in the second half but failed to complete any of his five first-half attempts.
Returning to the position and having to go up against Highland, though, is not an enviable position.
After losing its Week 0 game to Rocky Mountain, the Rams have won their last three games and seem to be improving with each performance. In little time, Highland has emerged as a real state-title contender.
