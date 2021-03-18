Grace star Maniah Clegg and coach Kyle Christensen were named player and coach of the year, respectively, for 1A DI District 5-6 girls basketball.
The awards, along with all-conference teams, were released earlier this month.
Clegg led the Grizzlies to the state championship — the program's first since 1986 — with a stunning performance at the state tournament, finishing with 16 points and 17 rebounds in a title-game win over Prairie.
Grace had two other players on the all-conference first-team with Makenna Straatman and Sydnee Smith. Jacie Christensen, Melodie Straatman and Tenleigh Walker represented the Grizzlies on the second team, and Nayvie Anderson was named honorable mention.