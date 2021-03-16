Senior Grace guard Gage Stoddard was named the 1A DI District 5-6 player of the year for boys basketball. All-conference teams were released Tuesday.
Stoddard led the Grizzlies to the state third-place game, where they lost to Lakeside.
Grace had plenty of other players represented on all-conference teams after winning the district title.
Trey Draper and Ty Gilbert were named to the all-conference first team. Grey Gibbs and Payson Andersen received second-team recognition, and Dallin Draper was named honorable mention.
ROCKLAND'S BOYER, NORTH GEM'S BARFUSS MAKE FIRST-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
In 1A DII District 5-6, Rockland forward Kiersley Boyer and North Gem's Dannika Barfuss were named to the first-team all-conference.
Boyer led Rockland to the third-place game at the state tournament, while Barfuss's North Gem team was knocked out by Leadore in the district tournament.
Rockland's Ember Farr and Angie Lee were named to the second team, along with Grace Lutheran's Emma Grayson.
Mackay's Riley Moore was named the district player of the year.