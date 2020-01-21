POCATELLO — Just seconds after Highland took the lead on the latest twist of a wild fourth quarter, Eli Williams snatched it back for Century with the most preposterous shot of the night, banking in a 3-pointer from the left wing with 44 seconds left to lead the Diamondbacks to a 45-42 win at Highland on Tuesday.
Williams ran nearly all the way back to midcourt after his shot dropped, high-fiving teammate Jovan Sowell on the way as the Century bench and fans erupted.
“I was just thinking that we had to get a shot up ... because we wanted to get that lead back,” Williams said. “I was really surprised. I did call (the bank) though.”
Called or not, Williams’ shot gave the Diamondbacks a 41-39 lead, and Titan Fleischmann went 4 for 4 at the free-throw line to seal it for Century (5-9, 4-6 4A District 4-5) in a tightly-officiated, tightly-wound and tightly-decided game.
Altogether, the lead changed hands four times in a fourth quarter that started tied, 32-32.
Highland (3-11, 1-2 5A District 5-6) took the lead early in the quarter, but Williams’ slick drop-off pass to Fleischmann for a layup broke a 34-34 tie. Century held the lead from there for most of the period, but with the Diamondbacks up 38-35 and under two minutes left, Drew Gunter fouled Highland’s Cedar Washakie on a corner 3, giving the Rams’ big man a chance to tie.
He made the first two free throws and missed the third, but, after a fruitless Century possession, Jayden Bell came storming down the court for Highland, getting right into his defender’s chest and converting a layup for the lead, 39-38, plus the foul.
Highland fans, sensing the kill, nearly blew the roof off the gym, but the Rams’ control of the game lasted barely another 20 seconds. Bell missed the and-1 free throw, and Williams’ big shot erased Highland’s lead.
The Diamondbacks, who at that point were shooting 2 for 9 in the fourth quarter on free throws, still had work to do to end it, but their big man Fleischmann was perfect from the stripe to clinch the rivalry win.
“Titan’s been real good throughout the season on free throws,” Century coach Ryan Frost said. “Sometimes you get a big guy, you wouldn’t think he’s a good shooter, but Titan’s not that. He’s been a real good free-throw shooter. He’s getting better on his shot every week for us ... so I was pretty confident in him making those.”
Highland went ahead at the start of a back-and-forth first quarter, starting the game on an 8-0 run. Century came back with a 9-0 run of its own, but the Rams then closed the quarter with another 6-0 run for a 14-9 lead.
Highland led 25-18 at halftime.
Century didn’t make a 2-point field goal or a free throw for over 12 minutes of game time over the middle quarters, scoring all nine of its points in the second, as well as its first nine of the third, on 3-pointers.
Altogether, the Diamondbacks made eight 3s — three each by Williams and Emmett Holt, and one apiece by Fleischmann and Gunter.
Holt and Williams both got hot in the third quarter to close Highland’s lead.
“At halftime especially, we just really focused on, hey, make them play defense for 15, 20 seconds,” Frost said. “We’ll get a better shot, we’ll get more opportunities for rebounds, we’ll get some fouls. We’ll get a lot of positives if we just be more patient on the offensive end.”
Meanwhile, Highland relied on the interior power of Mason Mickelsen, who led all scorers with 15 points. The big man had a run of three-straight and-1s over the first and second quarters, and had 11 points at halftime.
Holt and Gunter both fouled out in the fourth quarter for Century. As intense defense collided with, at times, overzealous refereeing, both teams were in the bonus early in the fourth, and the double bonus by midway through the quarter.
Williams led Century with 12 points. Holt and Fleischmann each had 11.
Up next
Century plays Thursday at Wood River. Highland plays Saturday at Pocatello.
CENTURY 45, HIGHLAND 42
Century 9 9 14 13 — 45
Highland 14 11 7 10 — 42
Century — Williams 12, Holt 11, Manning 5, Gunter 6, T. Fleischmann 11.
Highland — Wheelock 2, Durham 2, Carter 3, Driscoll 6, Mickelsen 15, Bell 10, Washakie 4.