NAMPA — As Jazzmyn Nelson's second 3-pointer of the third quarter ripped through the net for Mullan, Rockland coach Vern Nelson leaned over to the referee on his side of the court, making sure they got his signal for a timeout.
He didn't need to slow Mullan down or save his team from a big run. On the contrary, Rockland was up 42-18 with a minute, 17 seconds left in the third quarter when Nelson gathered his team around him.
The white-haired Rockland skipper isn't an intense coach. He doesn't yell or scream or stomp his feet. But to confuse that for a lack of interest is a mistake.
After leading Rockland to a state-title win last season — the first in school history — Nelson knows exactly what it takes to win a championship, and he knew that tougher tests than Mullan await the Bulldogs this weekend.
So despite the score, Nelson wanted to remind to his team to focus on the little things, like closing out on shooters and playing hard.
"The message was, don't quit playing defense," Nelson said. "That's what we've emphasized to the kids, is playing hard all the time, and I thought we were a little lackadaisical getting out to the shooter. That won't help us in the next round."
That outlook is one of the advantages Rockland has as the Bulldogs chase a second-straight state title at the 1A DII state tournament.
Plenty of others were on display in Rockland's eventual 56-28 win over Mullan on Wednesday at Nampa High School.
In Kiersley Boyer, Ember Farr and Taylor Wilson, the Bulldogs have three 6-foot players who are relatively skilled and athletic.
In some higher classifications, that would be a nice footnote. In 1A, it's practically a cheat code.
On Wednesday, Rockland pulled down as many offensive rebounds, 27, as Mullan had total rebounds, with Wilson (7), Farr (7) and Boyer (6) combining for 20 of those o-boards. The Bulldogs shot just 37.1% from the field and a gruesome 6.7% (1 of 15) from 3-point range, but all those second chances allowed them to take 70 shots to Mullan's 39, more than making up for their poor shooting night.
"It gives us an advantage, there's no doubt about it, and of course you can see, our emphasis is to try to go inside," Nelson said. "It's hard to match up with three of those girls, especially when we have all three on the court at the same time."
Rockland's length translates to defense too.
In their trapping half-court set, Rockland can put one of Farr, Boyer or Wilson at the top, harassing opposing guards who try to get the ball inside. If the ball goes to the wing, the Bulldogs invite a pass to the corner, where they trap.
Between the length of their three bigs and the tenacity of their guards — Addie Wilson, Whitney Petersen, Hillary Hansen and Angie Lee — the Bulldogs make life miserable for opposing teams.
"You can see what that length does, both from the standpoint of putting Ember up on the front of the defense and then from Kiersley back there rebounding," Nelson said. "It means a lot to us, it really does."
Rockland forced 19 turnovers on Wednesday, with Mullan's two leading scorers, Jazzmyn Nelson and Talowa Fallingwater, combining for 15 of those.
One of Mullan's few buckets in the second half came when a Tigers guard, no doubt frustrated by the arms in her face, whipped an ill-advised pass straight through the center of Rockland's defense.
After bouncing off the hands of about three Bulldogs, the ball somehow found its way to Mullan's post player, who laid it up and in.
"Good pass," Mullan's coach yelled, a bit forlornly.
Knowing Nelson, he probably had a fix in mind, a few words of correction to deliver to his players, even on such a clear stroke of fortitude for Mullan.
But this time, he just sat back and let his girls keep cruising to the state semifinals.
"The other team played hard too, but I just thought our kids, even though it probably wasn't as hard a game, they played hard," Nelson said. "We just wanted them to do the things we asked them to do, execute, and as a whole, I thought we did a good job of it."
Rockland plays Tri-Valley, the No. 1 seed from District 3, Thursday at 5 p.m. at Nampa. The winner advances to the state title game, while the loser will play for the third-place trophy.
ROCKLAND 56, MULLAN 28
Mullan 8 2 9 9 — 28
Rockland 17 14 15 10 — 56
Mullan — Fallingwater 10, Nelson 9, Dykes 5, Waters 2, Charvez 2, Frazier 2.
Rockland — T. Wilson 11, K. Boyer 10, Farr 10, T. Boyer 8, Petersen 5, Hansen 4, A. Wilson 4, Lee 4.