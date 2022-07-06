For Ryan Frost, the moments tend to cascade into each other, the times last season when he realized Isiah Harwell was special. When he knew his Century freshman was different.
One time against Highland, Harwell nailed a triple in the final seconds to force overtime, where the Diamondbacks prevailed. Another time against Pocatello, his team facing a four-point deficit in the closing seconds in the district title game, Harwell cashed a triple from some 35 feet. Then there are the dunks, the rebounds, the plays that reminded the crowd what was already obvious: Harwell is Idaho’s best prospect ever.
“There’s so many things he did well for us for the year. I don’t know if there’s just one,” Frost said. “Which is a testament to how good he was.”
Harwell won’t be making any more plays for Century, though. On Wednesday morning, he announced that he is transferring to Wasatch Academy, a boarding school in Mount Pleasant, Utah.
There, Harwell will hone the skills that have earned him a list of accolades that looks more like a long grocery list: No. 10 on ESPN’s Class of 2025 rankings. Offers from schools like Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Creighton, Cal Poly and others. All-state first team. He racked up the recognition because he was that good, a 6-foot-5 guard who dwarfed his high school foes in both size and skill.
For Harwell, that may be the thing that changes most when he suits up for Wasatch. He’ll be going up against opponents who will challenge him in ways that ones from Pocatello cannot. The program is geared toward basketball, after all. The Tigers play in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, a league that rosters nationwide powerhouses like Oak Hill (alumni include NBA legends Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant), Montverde (alumni include NBA All-Stars D’Angelo Russell and Ben Simmons) and IMG Academy (alumni include former NBA forward Michael Beasley and current guard Anfernee Simons).
In 2020, right before the pandemic shuttered the world, ESPN ranked Wasatch as the country’s No. 3 high school team.
The league’s eight teams play a regular season, plus special NIBC events and a postseason tournament. Last season, the Tigers went 14-10.
What will stick with Frost about Harwell’s one-year tenure with Century — and his two-year stop at Franklin Middle, where he stood out like Michael Jordan in Space Jam — is this: The way he matured as the season unfolded. It was no secret Harwell was the Diamondbacks’ best player, not in the locker room and certainly not around the Gate City.
“You can rub some seniors the wrong way, if that makes sense,” Frost said. “I thought he did a real good job. Gosh, everyone really liked him. He could have been a kid that shot the ball 30 times. I liked how unselfish he was for how good he was if that makes sense.”
