PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kylie Larsen
Senior center back, Preston
Larsen stepped into Preston’s lineup as a center back about five games into her freshman season — and never left.
That was in 2017, two years after the Indians’ last state title, which they won 1-0 over Twin Falls with a middle-school-aged Larsen watching.
Unlike many skilled players who start as forwards on youth teams and move back as the competition gets tougher, Larsen was a center back from the start of her career, and by the time she got to high school, she was just about perfect in the role.
“I think she’s as talented as anybody around,” Preston coach Brandon Lyon said. “I don’t think there was a more important player. When you step on the field and you watch, you look and you say that girl is the best player out there. ... Her command of the game, she’s physical, strong, and extremely vocal. You need that player that’s going to be directing traffic.”
“One of the best defenders I’ve seen,” Highland coach Korbie Vaughan said simply.
Larsen knew that, playing center back, she wouldn’t receive accolades as easily as forwards who score 25 goals a season. Even then, she earned enough respect from Idaho coaches to be named first-team all-state three years in a row.
But until 2020, Larsen had never matched the accomplishments of the players she watched in 2015, never brought a state title home to Preston.
But in this year’s state-title game, the Indians scored an early goal against Twin Falls. On a bitterly cold, snowy day, Preston spent the rest of the match defending as Larsen ran, screamed, made tackles, marshaled her troops until the final whistle sounded.
The final score? Once again, Preston 1, Twin Falls 0.
“That was terrifying,” Larsen said. “I’ve never been so cold, and then dealing with the pressure, with their forwards constantly attacking us. My defenders, we were all dying of cold, but I think we all knew, we cannot let them get a goal and we do not want to risk this game going to PKs. We were not doing it when we’d come so far.”
It was the perfect capper for the career of a player who embraced the defensive side of the game — and did it better than anyone else. Larsen, who will play soccer at Snow College, was named the 4A all-state player of the year and now, the 2020 All-Area Player of the Year as well.
“We knew this was our year, our last chance to go win a state title,” Larsen said. “Us all having that in mind since we were little, like, hey, we’re going to grow up and get on the Preston soccer team and we’re going to win a state tournament if that’s the last thing we do. We had that in mind, and this year, we made it happen.”
FIRST TEAM
Sydnee Marlow, sr. GK, Preston
Marlow’s athletic goalkeeping backstopped a Preston defense that gave up 18 goals to Idaho teams all season — and just three in the Indians’ three-game run to the state title, capped by a 1-0 shutout of Twin Falls in the championship game. She was named first-team all-state in 4A.
Quotable: “I really liked the keeper for Preston. She plays keeper the way I would like my keepers to play. She came off her line really quick to scoop up dangerous balls.” — Pocatello coach Mark Wetstein
Grace Fisher, jr. D, Highland
As a member of Highland’s stacked junior class, Fisher was one of the leaders at the back for the Rams, Highland racked up eight shutouts in 19 games and, perhaps even more impressively, never surrendered more than two goals in any one game. Fisher added two assists to Highland’s offensive efforts, and was named first-team all-state.
Quotable: “She had a really good state tournament. Playing some solid Boise teams, she was able to help us win third. Smart player, fast.” — Highland coach Korbie Vaughan
Evee Stoddard, so. D, Highland
Stoddard dazzled as an underclassman, moving from left back to center back when Highland went to a back three and impressing at both positions. Although she had the speed to get up and down the wing as a fullback, Stoddard might have excelled even more as a center back, where her complete defending shone through. Stoddard scored once and had two assists for Highland.
Quotable: “She had a fantastic season, really got involved in our attack from the back. Strong in the tackle, but when she wins it, really helps us keep the ball. Workaholic, really plays hard all of the time.” — Highland coach Korbie Vaughan
Zoie Armstrong, sr. D, Marsh Valley
Armstrong was all over the field in her final year for Marsh Valley, anchoring the defense but also willing and able to make runs with the ball. Armstrong had the instincts to spot openings and the speed to make them count, contributing to the attack just as much as the Eagles’ midfielders with her dribbling runs and hard shot. Armstrong was named first-team all-state in 3A.
Quotable: “She is pretty much every coaches dream, because she’s very coachable and she has speed and athleticism. As a defender, she had more goals than some of our midfielders, because she will attack the offensive part of the field and she has a pretty good shot.” — Marsh Valley coach Rachelle Gilbert
Andie Bell, jr. M, Preston
Fullback, winger — wherever she was on the field, Bell was a crucial piece for Preston. The Indians always like to have fast wingers to stretch the field, and Bell’s emergence in that role helped Preston replace Alexis Harris, who moved on to college after a second-team All-Area selection last year. Bell was named first-team all-state.
Quotable: “Andie was huge for us She really provided somehting that we’ve lacked in previous years is the width she gave us. She has an endless engine, so her ability to get up the field off and receover def was huge for us. She had thegame winning assist in the stat champ game doing just that.
Kayzee Vaughan, jr. M, Highland
Vaughan was once again the connector in the middle of Highland’s formation, getting the ball from the Rams’ defense to their high-powered attack. There aren’t many players in the area classier than Vaughan, who ran the middle of the field for Highland with the ball on a string and her head up, always looking for the killer pass. Idaho coaches recognized her five goals and nine assists with a first-team all-state nod.
Quotable: “Most of our attacks begin with her in the middle. Without her in the center, I don’t know where we would go. She’s strong on the ball, one of the best as far as reading the game goes.” — Highland coach Korbie Vaughan
Ansley Kerley, so. M, Century
Kerley first drew attention with her skill in dead-ball situations — she took every corner and free kick for Century, and her deliveries were consistently impressive — but on a closer look contributed a fair amount with the ball in play, as well. Playing defensive midfield, she was technically strong and usually around the ball.
Quotable: “She played the defensive center mid spot, which was important for us. Her main responsibility was to help out in the middle on defense. She understands, if (center back) Angel (Jessen) steps up, she would drop back and fill her spot.” — Century coach Matt Shutes
Addison Moser, sr. M, Preston
Another year, another All-Area first team honor for Moser, who never missed out on that recognition in her four-year career. Her 22-goal output in 2020 was a pretty typical season for the dangerous forward/midfielder as she finished her career by helping Preston to a state title.
Quotable: “She’s been our leading goalscorer for four years. At times we struggled to score this year, but we knew when it came down to it, she was going to get a goal for us. Just a great talent. As crucial as anybody with her abiity to put the ball in the back of the net.
Saydree Bell, jr. F, Highland
Bell’s sensational season made the Player of the Year decision very close, even given Larsen’s accolades. She was the complete forward — powerful and quick, with an eye for goal. Bell finished with 24 goals and 14 assists, contributing to well over half of Highland’s 59 goals on the year. She was named the offensive player of the year in 5A District 5-6, and received honorable mention on the all-state team.
Quotable: “Best player in our area, hands down, is Saydree Bell, no question about it. Her size, her speed, her strength. She’s just a dynamic player and I think that she’s really underrated by a lot of people. People see the athleticism and they kind of overlook her technical ability and her skill on the ball.” — Century coach Matt Shutes
Abby Marshall, jr. F, Marsh Valley
Marshall was Marsh Valley’s second all-state selection after leading the Eagles’ attack.
Quotable: “Every goal she had was almost individually earned because she plays alone up top. She’s a petite powerhouse. Her hustle is pretty inspiring sometimes and I have no idea how she does it. The minute you don’t have her on the field, you miss her.” — Marsh Valley coach Rachelle Gilbert
Abby Satterfield, so. F, Highland
Whatever goals Saydree Bell didn’t score, Satterfield was there to clean up for Highland. Just a sophomore, she finished with 13 goals and four assists, despite missing three weeks with an injury. Satterfield was named first-team all-conference for the Rams.
Quotable: “Her and Saydree playing up top was pretty unstoppable. She’s really good with the ball at her feet, but she also has good vision and was good at laying the ball off.” — Highland coach Korbie Vaughan
SECOND TEAM
Seanee Still, jr. GK, Pocatello
Still played a crucial role for a young Pocatello team that kept scores low and tried to steal goals off set pieces. Without much attacking impetus going forward, the Indians faced a ton of shots — and you can’t do that and still remain competitive without a quality goalkeeper. Still pitched late-season shutouts against Century (twice) and eventual state champion Preston. “I like Seanee at Poky, I think she plays well. Every time we play them, I think she plays hard and does some really good things,” Highland coach Kayzee Vaughan said.
Angel Jessen, jr. D, Century
Jessen’s front-foot defending was a big reason why Century surrendered more than two goals in just two games — against eventual 4A state champion Preston and runner-up Twin Falls. Tall and skinny in the middle of Century’s defense, she relied more on speed and positioning than physicality. “She reads the game well, so she’s able to anticipate and win the ball, and then she’s pretty responsible with it, she finds the right pass,” Century coach Matt Shutes said. “She’s able to step into passing lanes and cause some problems for offenses that way.”
Mikki Clark, sr. D, Malad
Clark wraps her decorated career with her third-straight All-Area second-team selection. After moving from midfield to defense last season, she stayed on the back line in 2020, helping the Dragons record three shutouts. “Mikki was a senior this year and was an outstanding center back. She played this position well and was able to see the field and direct her team, stopping many shots in the process,” Malad coach Shenell Clark said.
Emyrie Adams, so. D/M, Snake River
Adams’ stats were jaw-dropping for a player who moved from central midfield to center back midway through the season. Despite the switch, she was still Snake River’s top threat — by far — with 14 goals and 18 assists. “She was one of our captains and one of our versatile players,” Snake River coach Becky Young said.
Stephanie Carrillo, sr. M, American Falls
Carrillo shielded the defense from her deep-lying midfield position for American Falls, which gave up more than one goal only in games against 3A powers Sugar-Salem and Marsh Valley (plus once in an early-season 6-2 win over Malad). “Carrillo, she wasn’t our loudest, but she was a tough, tough girl, she could get in there and break up plays,” American Falls assistant coach Scott Anderson said. “I think she was a little underrated at times. Just her presence there was huge.”
Sari Shutes, jr. M, Century
After just missing out on a first-team nod last year, an injury limited Shutes as a junior. She was still good enough in the minutes she did play — mostly teaming with Kerley in the middle of Century’s midfield — to pick up her second-straight All-Area second team selection. “She was, by her own standards, down a bit from last year,” Century coach Matt Shutes said. “The goals weren’t there, but what sets her apart from the other girls on the team is, I can take her out of midfield, put her in defense if the defense is struggling, put her at forward.”
Cami Harris, jr. M, Marsh Valley
Harris, an attacking midfielder, was second-team All-Area last year as a sophomore and repeats the feat this year as a junior for a Marsh Valley team that finished third at state. With Zoie Armstrong gone next year, she and Abby Marshall will have to carry the Eagles if they want to better that result. “She’s incredibly fast, very athletic and she’s really intuitive when it comes to what she can do with the ball and the space that’s available,” Marsh Valley coach Rachelle Gilbert said.
Kaylee Hunt, so. F, American Falls
Just a sophomore, Hunt was one of the best underclassmen in the area, putting up big numbers for American Falls. She was an honorable mention all-state selection, playing both on the wing and through the center for the Beavers. “She definitely was pretty potent wherever we put her,” American Falls assistant coach Scott Anderson said.
Quincy Hyde, sr. F, Preston
Hyde scored the winning goal in the state championship game against Twin Falls, but one moment wasn’t the only thing that got her on this list. A big, physical forward, she tortured defenses all year long and was the Indians’ second-leading scorer behind Moser. “She has been a thorn in our sides for three years, as far as I know,” Pocatello coach Mark Wetstein said. “She’s physical, drives right though and has a killer finish. We were always nervous with her playing.”
Addi McCulloch, sr. F, Highland
McCulloch’s speed on the wing added another dimension to Highland’s attack. A captain for Highland, she was also a rare senior on a young team. McCulloch had four goals and five assists for the Rams and was named first-team all-conference. “In the state tournament, she sent some magnificent balls in, scored a goal as well at state. She helped us use our width, get the ball out wide and back in for the forwards to finish,” Highland coach Korbie Vaughan said.
McKenzie Long, sr. F, American Falls
Long was second-team All-Area as a sophomore in 2018 for American Falls. After missing a year, she was back in 2020, this time playing the senior leader role as Kaylee Hunt was the up-and-coming sophomore sensation for the Beavers. The two helped power an offense that scored 98 goals in 15 games.