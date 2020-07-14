POCATELLO —Tracking based on geotagged Twitter data has found that Idaho is fourth in the country for people refusing to wear masks, according to information sent by Idaho resident Ryan Taylor.
The list shows Arizona is No. 1, Nevada is No. 2, Florida is No. 3, Idaho is No. 4, Maine is No. 5, Missouri is No. 6, Wyoming is No. 7, South Carolina is No. 8, Ohio is No. 9 and Montana is No. 10, according to geotagging information from the last prior 30 days, he said.
The data shows pockets of anti-mask activity across the U.S. But the upper northeast outside of Maine is the most pro-mask region.
Taylor, however, notes that the survey only includes anti-mask activity. Tweets in favor of wearing masks far outweigh the anti-mask sentiment in each state, he said.
Pocatello City Council member Roger Bray said that Idaho residents have an independent sprit. But he says it’s important to make people more aware of why masks are a necessary item.
He believes that people are starting to realize the dangers posed by COVID-19 more widely and if it becomes more apparent that wearing masks is important then more people will start to use them. The impact of the pandemic came on more slowly in Idaho than other states, he said. So it was harder to see.
“I have a feeling we haven’t seen the full extent of what this pandemic might do here because we have been hit so slowly,” Bray said.
But already he is noticing that more and more people are wearing masks. And that number may increase further as the pandemic continues.
“If things pick up and I think they are, people will become more responsive,” Bray said.
For instance, he and his wife canceled plans for a vacation after learning that someone at that site had contracted COVID-19 and died.
“It seems to hit certain people differently,” Bray said. “It’s a thing that we have never dealt with before so we are kind of learning how to navigate as we go.”
But he says it’s important to make it clear why the community and state are taking certain actions.
“I’m unsure how people respond to mandatory masks if they’re not sure what they are supposed to do,” Bray said.
He adds that anybody forced to do something they don’t understand feels like it’s heavy handed.
He says the City Council meeting on Thursday morning might help map the near future a little more clearly.
Meanwhile, 64-year-old Pocatello resident Robert Wallace says he’d like to see Idaho’s COVID-19 infection maps be done better. He would like to see them be clear enough that anyone can absorb the information on infections at a glance.
“I think we need a visual that people could just look at and see,” Wallace said.
That would be easier for people than looking at a bunch of numbers.
Then he said people can better tell: “Are we flattening the curve?”
“Had we had that information graphically from the public health department that was localized to Bannock County we could have seen that even as we were starting to relax on a statewide level that the picture in Bannock County was different,” Wallace said.
Then area residents can better assess the risk and respond with measures such as voluntarily wearing masks and being more circumspect about crowds, he said.
“It’s unfortunate we didn’t have that information in front of us as we began to open up,” Wallace said. “People would have had a natural inclination to avoid it had they had that information in simple graphic form.”