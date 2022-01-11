HS Scores 1-11: North Gem boys, girls both win JOURNAL STAFF Jan 11, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rockland's Ember Farr holds the ball during a 2020 game. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOYS BASKETBALLNORTH GEM 49, ROCKLAND 46Chayce Low posted 23 points and Bridger Hatch added 14 for the Cowboys, who improve to 8-1 overall and 7-1 in conference play.GIRLS BASKETBALL Story continues below video NORTH GEM 42, GRACE LUTHERAN 32Dannika Barfuss tallied 28 points for the Cowgirls, who are now 7-6 overall and 7-3 in conference play. Emma Grayson registered 24 points for Grace Lutheran.ROCKLAND 58, SHO-BAN 38Kiersley Boyer scored 18 points and Ember Farr pulled down 13 rebounds for Rockland, which moves to 14-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cowgirl Sport Gem Grace Lutheran North Cowboy Basketball Emma Grayson Recommended for you loading... Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal. Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Related Products Trending Today Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Careers Power County Hospital District Houses For Sale NIXXHOMES.COM Apartments Unfurnished LARGE & SMALL STUDIOS & 1 & 2 BDRMS