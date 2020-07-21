There’s uncertainty over whether schools will return to in-person learning this year or not. To those worried about reliving their COVID-19 online experience, let me reassure you it doesn’t have to happen.
As a student who enrolled at Idaho Virtual Academy for six years, I know that online learning is a valuable option for students.
My mom was a teacher at our local brick-and-mortar school when I was growing up, and she expected me to attend the same school. But when she asked what I wanted, I asked to try online school. I wanted to get an education where I could work at my own pace in an environment that wasn’t full of distractions.
I was involved in many extracurricular activities including ice skating, Girl Scouts, violin, and ballet because of my adaptable schedule. I could move at a faster pace and take college classes that prepared me for my career as a Registered Nurse at St. Luke's Health System.
I know your COVID-19 learning experience might have been rocky, but I encourage parents and students to consider online education as an option that can work. All students deserve to have a school that works for them.
Laura Bulmahn, Boise