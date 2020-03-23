I will preface this letter by saying that I realize that this is an uncertain time, and we are all scared and having difficulty managing stress. However, for those of us who are considered "essential" employees, although morale is undoubtedly low, let us not forget to continue to provide good customer service to our clients.
Two days ago, I went to renew my driver's license. True, it was not the best timing on my part, but in my defense, I did not predict a global pandemic. I also did not institute the requirement of a Star Card for travel, thus necessitating that I produce several official documents to verify my identity. Unfortunately, this cannot be done online. I would have gladly attempted to complete this process online rather than interact with the individuals that I dealt with at the driver's license division, and I probably would have paid twice the price to renew my license.
Once the woman at the door to the driver's license office determined that I should be let in, the other women who were working proceeded to shame me for coming in and "exposing" them, and then regaled me with the fact that they all have family members with health problems. The only reason they are open right now, one of the women said, is for people with expired licenses. (Yes, that's right. For those of us who compose this flagrantly lawbreaking demographic of society). Furthermore, the woman who was assisting me curtly informed me that I could be actively carrying the virus without having symptoms. Thank you, Doctor Science, I was actually already aware of how a virus is transmitted.
I was so taken aback at how rude these employees were to me during the entire duration of my visit, that I almost could not believe it. If I were to get pulled over with an expired license, granted, I do have the privilege of being white, but I'm not the type of person to try to blame it on the Coronavirus and "see what happens."
My hope is that supervisors of essential personnel will meet with their employees and reiterate the importance of utilizing good customer service skills, as well as taking care of their own mental and physical health. I also have to report to work during this time, and I would not dream of treating patients and coworkers the way I was treated.
Adrienne Kezirian,
Pocatello