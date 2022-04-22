Idaho is facing explosive growth — I’m running to ensure that Idaho families can continue to live and work by having an efficient, economical government.
My name is Dan Garner, and I’m running for representative in the Idaho Legislature for District 28 Seat B. Drawing on 38 years of experience in farming, ranching and agriculture, I am now focusing on ensuring Idaho is a great place to live and work, despite its unprecedented growth.
Having spent the past four decades as a farmer and rancher, I am no stranger to Idaho. This is where my wife, Sherri, and I have raised four wonderful children. While starting my farm at 19, I spent four years as a student at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics.
My time at BYU in addition to starting several successful small businesses — a septic tank installation business, a trucking company and running a small gravel pit — has taught me a lot about finance. Therefore, I believe the government should treat all tax dollars with great care and return the excess funds to taxpayers. I will work hard to create efficiencies in every level of government. Today’s inflation is attacking every pocketbook, and I will work hard to protect Idaho from unfunded mandates.
On top of my business experience, my proudest accomplishment in life has been raising four great kids that I wouldn’t trade for anything. I will admit that I got lucky. I can’t imagine raising them anywhere other than the great state of Idaho with people around them that share the same goals and values that our family does.
However, putting them through our public education system was hard, which is why I started serving on my local school board. I realized our children are our most precious resource, therefore we need to properly fund our public education system.
After eight years serving on the school board, it has been frustrating seeing the federal and state governments' restrictive strings on the funds they give to school districts. Idaho needs more creative solutions in education including providing more technical career opportunities, dual credit courses and job readiness options. I support strong, local community involvement in education to foster Idaho’s students’ necessary growth and development to succeed in a rapidly changing world.
As a farmer of 38 years, I will stand up to government overreach at all levels of government. Protecting Idaho’s water from federal overreach is critical, and I’ve seen the destruction and infringement of private property. I recognize the need to protect individuals’ rights to make decisions concerning their private property and won’t support any legislation that will undermine our right to own guns.
One philosophy that I stand by is the best decisions in government are made at the local level. Local governments know their community’s needs and the best way to achieve their goals. Emphasis on local governance such as city councils and local school boards is critical so citizens can voice their opinions and actively participate in their government. Local control allows for each community to have solutions that work best for their area and circumstances.
In summary, I will represent conservative values. I am pro-life, and I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. I have had the blessing of raising four wonderful children in the best state in America while doing what I love. I am a strong advocate for education and want to better prepare our children and grandchildren for the future. Having started several small businesses, I understand the burdens that large government puts on small businesses, and I will uphold your individual freedoms. I am Dan Garner and am asking for your vote in the primary elections on May 17.
If you would like to learn more, visit Dangarner4idaho.com.
Dan Garner, of Clifton, is a candidate for Idaho House District 28.