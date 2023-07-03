POCATELLO — Wilks Funeral Homes recently made a big investment in their casket transportation options with a new one-of-a-kind Rosewood Coach hearse that offers all the charm and prestige of a well-kept vintage car. 

The Max Prinzing Rosewood Coach is one of only 13 the manufacturer makes each year, and it’s the only one in the world that is fully customized the way Wilks Funeral Homes wanted it.

