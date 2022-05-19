POCATELLO — A staple restaurant in the Gate City community has announced it’s shuttering its doors at the end of the month.
After about 20 years in Pocatello, Uncle Jim’s Family Dining (1011 Pocatello Avenue) is closing on May 29, the business announced via Facebook on Tuesday.
Current owner Chris Arvas says the restaurant is closing down because it’s time for him to retire, which has left him with a bittersweet feeling.
“It’s full of mixed feelings,” he said. “We have customers that have been here all these years. It’s tough to leave them and we have some great employees, too, that we will miss dearly. But it’s time for me to retire.”
Arvas has operated Uncle Jim’s for the past three years after taking over for his brother, Jim Arvas, of whom the restaurant was eponymously named.
Arvas said there are some plans for the building on Pocatello Avenue, which he recently sold, though he declined to comment on what type of business will open there in the future.
Moving forward, Chris Arvas said he will continue to do railroad crossing safety volunteer work for Idaho Operation Lifesaver and is looking forward to spending more time with his family.
“Maybe I can talk my grandson into teaching me how to golf,” Chris Arvas said.
The decision to close down the restaurant was met with teary-eyed reactions from several customers, said Chris Arvas, adding that several employees were also sad to learn of the news.
“Thank you to all the patrons for their support all of these years,” Chris Arvas said. “We have made many friends here and I hope we still run into each other from time to time. Seeing their reactions has brought tears to our eyes. We appreciate every employee that has ever worked here and all of their contributions. It’s the employees that have made this place so great over the years.”