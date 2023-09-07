Helicoprion fossil - Idaho Museum of Natural History

Leif Tapanila, Director, Idaho Museum of Natural History, poses with a Helicoprion fossil at Idaho State University on Wednesday, August 02, 2023.

 John Roark/Idaho State University

POCATELLO — A late-night glance at his inbox almost caused Leif Tapanila to fall out of bed.

Looking at the screen of his phone, the director of the Idaho Museum of Natural History and professor of geosciences at Idaho State University scrolled through the words in an email from a colleague in Copenhagen, Denmark: “Some years ago in our collection, I came across a specimen of tooth whorl referred to Helicoprion ergasaminon by Bendix-Almgreen. It appears not to belong to our collection, so I hope you can help us find its correct home again.”

Helicoprion fossil - Idaho Museum of Natural History

A placard with notes about a Helicoprion fossil is seen beside the fossil at the Idaho Museum of Natural History on Wednesday, August 02, 2023.

The 275-million-year-old Helicoprion, also known as the Buzz Saw Shark, returns to the Idaho Museum of Natural History. The ancient shark-like fish used its unique circular jaw to cut its prey in half. Visit https://www.isu.edu/imnh/ to learn more about the Helicoprion and other exhibits the museum has to offer.

