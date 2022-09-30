Herget

Jordan Herget, CEO of Portneuf Medical Center, spoke at the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce CEO Breakfast Series on Wednesday.

 By Stephanie Bachman-West/For the Journal

POCATELLO — What do Hugh Jackman, "The Music Man" and a passion for your work have in common?

They were all topics that Portneuf Medical Center’s CEO Jordan Herget touched on at the CEO Breakfast Series presented by Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Regence BlueShield of Idaho on Wednesday at Idaho State University.

