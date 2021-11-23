The Pocatello Police Department won't be increasing its planned security presence at the annual downtown Christmas parade on Friday but is asking parade-goers to be vigilant following Sunday's deadly parade incident in Wisconsin.
Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said it's difficult to predict and prevent an incident like the one that occurred Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where an SUV plowed into a parade crowd, killing five people and injuring 48. But his department is nonetheless prepared to respond to any incidents.
The Pocatello Police Department has always policed the local Christmas parade and this year will be no different, Schei said, adding that law enforcement is constantly monitoring for safety threats and currently has no intelligence that any such incidents have been planned here.
Story continues below video
“We'll be a little more aware, but we're not planning on bringing in additional resources or manpower for the parade based on what happened in Wisconsin,” Schei said. “We've always had a presence at these parades and an action plan developed ahead of time and people assigned to certain jobs. It’s just hard to predict if something like that is going to happen.”
The Christmas Night Lights Parade, sponsored by Lookout Credit Union this year, starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Pocatello. The parade will begin at the corner of South Third Avenue and East Lewis Street, continue from South Third to East Center Street, continue onto South Union Pacific Avenue, continue onto West Bonneville Street and then onto South Main Street. The parade will continue onto North Main Street and end at West Sublette Street.
Schei is urging people to be aware of their surroundings and that of their children, making sure young kids aren’t wandering off into the parade crowd. Most importantly, though, Schei said he wants people to “go out and enjoy” the parade and stay positive.