POCATELLO — Local police are still asking for the public’s help in investigating two recent and unrelated Gate City shooting investigations.
The first incident occurred on Sept. 27 on North Ninth Avenue near City Hall and involved a house being struck by several gunshots, as well as the discovery of a mysterious blood trail in the surrounding neighborhood. The other unrelated incident occurred on Saturday and involved gunshots fired along multiple streets on the city's north side, resulting in police temporarily shutting down Hiline Road, Pocatello police told the Idaho State Journal last week.
Pocatello police told the Journal on Monday that they are still investigating and have identified no suspects for both incidents. Police divulged on Monday that officers located more than a dozen spent .40 caliber shell casings in the vicinity of Hiline Road and the entrance to the Belaire Estates Mobile Home Park on East Quinn Road in connection with the shooting incident on Saturday.
Police believe the gunshots near Hiline Road and the entrance to the mobile home park were fired from a moving vehicle sometime around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, but police have not yet released a description of the vehicle.
Police recovered a total of 14 spent .40 caliber shell casings from the vicinity of Hiline and East Quinn roads.
Police have received no reports that anyone was struck by the gunfire or that any of the gunshots caused any damage to the homes, businesses and vehicles in the area.
Pocatello police are also still looking for more information in connection with the shooting incident on North Ninth Avenue that unfolded on Sept. 27.
Pocatello police say they received a report of gunshots in the area of North Ninth Avenue and East Custer Street shortly before 1 a.m. on Sept. 27. When officers responded, they located bullet shell casings in the road and found a residence on the 1000 block of North Ninth that had been struck by multiple rounds.
The home was struck by 12 gunshots and some of the bullets went through the home and multiple windows were shattered, police said. People were in the residence at the time of the shooting, police said, but no one inside was struck by the gunfire.
“We don’t know if the home was specifically targeted. That’s part of the investigation,” Pocatello police Lt. John Walker told the Journal last week.
Police say they also found a blood trail that went back and forth through the streets and alleys in the area of North Ninth Avenue and East Custer Street and North 10th Avenue and East Sherman Street, but they’re still trying to determine who the blood belongs to and how the person was injured.
“We’re not sure if it’s self-inflicted or if there is a victim we need to talk to,” Walker said last week.
If you have any information about either of these incidents, contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.