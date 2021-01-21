CHUBBUCK — A 43-year-old Pocatello man is facing misdemeanor and felony charges in Bannock County.
Michael B. Gilson has been charged with attempted battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing officers and petit theft for incidents that allegedly occurred on Jan. 15, according to court records.
Chubbuck police say the incident began when Gilson was accused of stealing some merchandise from Walmart. When an officer attempted to contact him regarding the crime, he allegedly refused to follow his commands.
Police say Gilson also tried to hit the officer multiple times while he was being taken into custody.
The officer was not injured in the incident, but Gilson did suffer an abrasion and was treated on scene.