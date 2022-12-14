Pocatello Regional Airport front entrance in winter

The Pocatello Regional Airport.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council is expected to vote Thursday to again approve a subsidy agreement with SkyWest Airlines to maintain commercial flights at the Pocatello Regional Airport.

If approved, the short term solution is expected to preserve commercial flights at the airport for at least 2023. City officials remain hopeful for the long term future of the Pocatello airport and are currently in the process of developing a 20-year master plan to help guide operations moving forward.

