INKOM — The snowpack at Pebble Creek Ski Area is no longer on track for managers to meet their goal of an early December opening.
Officials with Pebble Creek had hoped to open at least the beginners’ lift by Dec. 11. On Monday, however, Dana Kmetz, the ski area’s guest services director, said the staff is now aiming for an opening date sometime before Christmas.
“We need a couple of more big snow storms,” Kmetz said, adding it’s unlikely even the Aspen Lift, which serves beginners, will be open by the original target date.
Kmetz said the ski area had 10 inches of snow at the mountain top. The snow settled, but she said there was some additional light accumulation last Wednesday and Thursday.
The ski area has been making snow at the base area and on the beginners’ hill.
“With the cold temperatures, we’re still able to make a lot of snow this week,” Kmetz said.
Elsewhere in the region, Pomerelle Mountain Resort in Albion opened on Nov. 27. Grand Targhee resort near Driggs is also open. Officials with Kelly Canyon Ski Resort, located 30 minutes northeast of Idaho Falls, didn’t specify an opening date but said they plan to open soon.
Kmetz said Pebble Creek has already hired its full staff and is in the process of training them.
“The lifts are ready. The lodge is ready. We’re getting excited to start, and as soon as it snows we’re ready to go,” Kmetz said.
Kmetz said lift ticket prices will be unchanged from last season, and there will also be promotions for discounted passes. Starting on Jan. 3, Pebble Creek will sell two passes for the price of one on Mondays. Furthermore, discounted passes will be offered to college students on Fridays.
Special promotions will also be offered in partnership with Coca Cola and Wendy’s Restaurants. Kmetz explained certain regional convenience stores will sell Coke bottles with coupons around the neck good for $10 off a Pebble Creek lift pass. Certain food items at Wendy’s in Pocatello will also come with lift pass discounts.
On Saturday, Pebble Creek staff will be at the Yellowstone Restaurant in downtown Pocatello taking season pass photographs and selling merchandise and five-day pass booklets.
Kmetz said ski lessons will be offered beginning on the week after Christmas.