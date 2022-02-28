SALMON — The NA "Nep" & Mary Ellen Lynch Center, which includes a gymnasium for local youth to use, has received its certificate of occupancy and is now fully open to the community.
Ryan Allen, the treasurer of the project, said the project is about 99 percent complete, and the finishing touches should be made within the next few weeks. One of the final projects left is for the manufacturer to replace the flooring of the auxiliary gym that had some imperfections.
"New buildings always need a few things," he said.
The Lynch Center will be used for all sporting events, including basketball games, volleyball games and wrestling matches. It contains an auxiliary gym, a weight room, and a cardio room for athletes to train in, and it will have a film room that will be used to review game film. The building is also available through the Salmon School District for use. Pickle ball players have already started using the center's courts.
The building committee started meeting in February of 2020, and the project broke ground in July of 2020.
A committee of local residents formed to bring the idea of a gym facility to fruition along with a generous donation from the Lynch family. The Salmon district has been limited to one gym in the whole school district since the old middle school was closed in 2013. The lack of gym space has limited practice availability and early and late nights for practices and games.
"Sports were falling way behind with no places to practice," Allen said.
This project was done by volunteers. Aside from the Lynch family, funding was also done entirely through private monetary donations, volunteer time and materials including the steel structure from R & M Steel and many other local and regional businesses who were inspired by the project and its impact on Salmon's youth.
"We weren't funded by taxpayer dollars at all," said Allen.