POCATELLO — New Horizon High School held its graduation ceremony on Wednesday, awarding diplomas to nearly 100 students who will now set off on a variety of paths.
This spring's graduating class comprised about 90 students. The students and their loved ones filled rows of chairs at the Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheatre for the school's graduation ceremony on Wednesday evening.
Amy Prescott, principal of New Horizon High School, said she's proud of this year's graduates because they've overcome pandemic driven challenges to be able to complete high school and finally receive their diplomas.
"I just think that collectively these students have been through an awful lot," Prescott said. "What they've accomplished as a group is pretty amazing."
The students are headed into futures that involve continuing their education in college, joining the military, taking up a trade or pursuing other areas of work.
"At Highland High School when I used to go there, I was about a whole year behind in grades and credits," said Marius Bache-Sam, a student who graduated on Wednesday. "I thought of myself as a super senior, but I graduated a whole three months early and I can show that to everyone who ever doubted me."
Bache-Sam is headed to serve in the infantry of the U.S. Army National Guard. His goal is to eventually get into Idaho State University's auto mechanics program.
The mood at New Horizon's graduation ceremony was excited and inspired.
Many of the students had similar experiences to Bache-Sam's, doubting that they would graduate high school on time, or in some cases, ever. New Horizon guided this group of students to success, and Prescott has high hopes for them.
"My hope for these students is that they live happy, healthy, successful lives," Prescott said.