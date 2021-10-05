Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — A man died in a house fire early Tuesday morning in Pocatello.
The fire at a single-story home in the 300 block of Washington Avenue was reported by neighbors around 1:10 a.m.
Two men who resided in the home were able to escape the flames unscathed but a third man who lived there was found dead inside by Pocatello firefighters soon after they entered the home to extinguish the fire, police said.
The name of the deceased man has not yet been released.
Pocatello police are assisting the Pocatello Fire Department with the investigation into the fire. An autopsy will be performed on the deceased man to determine an exact cause of death.
The fire inflicted significant damage to the home's interior but most of the home's exterior remained intact.
Authorities early Tuesday morning said it was unclear what caused the blaze.
Pocatello police were the first emergency responders to arrive at the scene. They encountered heavy smoke pouring from the residence and neighbors trying to extinguish the fire with a garden hose.
Police used the fire extinguishers from their patrol cars to try to keep the flames from spreading until Pocatello firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire within 30 minutes.
Police said that a pet cat was able to escape the fire without injury.
The fire resulted in police temporarily shutting down Washington Avenue and East Maple Street to traffic.
None of the surrounding houses in the neighborhood were damaged by the fire.
It was unclear early Tuesday morning whether the fire-damaged home is salvageable.
Authorities are expected to release more information soon about the blaze, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.