POCATELLO — A man died in a house fire early Tuesday morning in Pocatello.
Arson investigators with the Pocatello police and fire departments have been assigned to the case, Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner confirmed. The fire at a single-story home in the 300 block of Washington Avenue was reported by neighbors around 1:10 a.m.
Two men who resided in the home were able to escape the flames unscathed but a third man who lived there was found dead inside by Pocatello firefighters soon after they entered the home to extinguish the fire, police said.
Story continues below video
Danner declined to release the name of the victim or to discuss the cause of the fire on Tuesday.
An autopsy will be performed on the deceased man to determine an exact cause of death.
The fire inflicted significant damage to the home's interior but most of the home's exterior remained intact.
Pocatello police were the first emergency responders to arrive at the scene. They encountered heavy smoke pouring from the residence and neighbors trying to extinguish the fire with a garden hose.
Police used the fire extinguishers from their patrol cars to try to keep the flames from spreading until Pocatello firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire within 40 minutes.
Police said a cat was taken from the basement of the home and turned over to Pocatello Animal Services. The home did not have a working smoke detector, according to the fire department.
The fire resulted in police temporarily shutting down Washington Avenue and East Maple Street to traffic.
None of the surrounding houses in the neighborhood were damaged by the fire.
It was unclear early Tuesday morning whether the fire-damaged home is salvageable.