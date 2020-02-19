On Feb. 10 the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the south branch of the DL Evans Bank in Burley, Idaho for a robbery. The suspect fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
On Feb. 18, Kacey Allen Fisher, age 43 was arrested and charged in connection with the robbery. Fisher is currently being held at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center.
The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office followed many tips and leads from the community that resulted in Fisher’s apprehension. Fisher was arrested without incident in the City of Twin Falls, Idaho. Fisher is a convicted felon and spent several years in a federal institution for previous bank robberies.
The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the U.S. Marshal’s Office, District of Idaho, and the Twin Falls City Police Department for their assistance.