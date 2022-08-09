Dallas Katseanes

Dallas Katseanes, a five-year-old from Blackfoot who is battling Leukemia, is going to Disney World thanks to the Make-A-Wish organization. 

 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

BLACKFOOT — The Make-A-Wish foundation is sending a five-year-old Blackfoot girl with Leukemia to Disney World in Florida for her sixth birthday this January. 

Dallas Katseanes wants to meet "all of the Disney princesses," according to her mother, Kylie, and come early January next year, Dallas's wish will be granted. 