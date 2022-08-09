BLACKFOOT — The Make-A-Wish foundation is sending a five-year-old Blackfoot girl with Leukemia to Disney World in Florida for her sixth birthday this January.
Dallas Katseanes wants to meet "all of the Disney princesses," according to her mother, Kylie, and come early January next year, Dallas's wish will be granted.
When Dallas found out on Saturday that Make-A-Wish was sending her, her mom, her dad, Tyson, and brother, Ridge, to Disney World, she was very excited.
"They have a video of Dallas saying that she is '100% excited,'" Kylie said. "She wanted to go to Disney World and she wanted to hang out with Mickey Mouse and the princesses for her birthday, so they're sending us there for her birthday. We're really grateful that they're doing this for us. We're really excited for it."
Dallas was diagnosed with Leukemia in March of 2021. She is cancer free right now, but she is still undergoing treatment for the next roughly nine months.
"If the chemo works and Dallas stays cancer free for five years, she'll be in remission," Kylie said. "She is very spunky. She just doesn't let things get her down. There are days you can tell she's not feeling very good, but she seems to be doing really good. She's still playing sports and going to school. She's still Dallas. Now that she is back to herself, it really makes us feel good."
Dallas gets her love of Disney from her dad, Kylie said.
"My husband is a Disney freak," Kylie said of Tyson. "His whole family is obsessed with Disney and now our kids are too. Right now, Dallas's favorite princess is Ariel, but it changes often. She's obsessed with Ana and Elsa from Frozen too, but Ariel right now is her favorite, so I think she's excited to meet her."
Dallas has developed a strong love for Disney, but that's not her only passion. She's also very athletic, playing soccer, T-ball and doing gymnastics, and she has a lot more to look forward to, including starting kindergarten this year.
"I'm excited to see her reaction," Kylie said. "Dallas has been to Disney World and Disneyland, but I think this will be the first time that she really knows what's going on, so just letting her be kid is going to be good. I feel like at home she's always around doctors and medicine. I'm excited for her just to have fun."