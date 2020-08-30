Authorities are investigating a suspicious incident involving a mysterious ambulance in Bingham County.
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office said the Sunday incident happened in the Pingree area and involved individuals in the ambulance asking a local resident to take a look at the vehicle.
The resident became alarmed and contacted the Sheriff's Office. The ambulance left the resident's neighborhood before deputies arrived.
The individuals in the ambulance were apparently wearing civilian clothes.
If you spot this ambulance, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 208-785-1234.