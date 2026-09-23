POCATELLO — The League of Women Voters of Pocatello will host two public forums for candidates running in the November general election.
The first forum will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 in the Pocatello City Council Chambers, 911 N. 7th Ave. It will feature candidates from Bannock County Legislative District 28 who are in contested races.
The second forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5, also at the Pocatello City Council Chambers. It will feature candidates in contested races from Legislative District 29, as well as candidates for county coroner.
Both forums are co-sponsored by the Pocatello mayor's office.
During the forums, candidates will discuss important issues and topics based on prewritten questions and questions submitted by the audience.
The league is encouraging area residents to be informed voters by attending the forums to learn about the candidates' positions.
Both forums will be streamed live on Pocatello's YouTube channel at youtube.com/@PocatelloCommunityMedia/videos. Full recordings will be available afterward at lwvid.org.
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