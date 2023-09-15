Idaho State University will induct Marcus Jackson into its Ring of Honor, offering permanent recognition of the sacrifices and contributions the former Bengal football player has made since a devastating injury left him paralyzed below the chest in 1996.
Idaho State Athletic Director Pauline Thiros announced the former Bengal All-American defensive back will be the 23rd former ISU athlete or team inducted into the Ring of Honor, which extends around the upper sections of Holt Arena. The formal induction will occur between the first and second quarters of next Saturday’s Homecoming Game against Northern Colorado.
The qualifications to be considered for induction into the Ring of Honor for an athlete include having your number retired, having competed in the Olympic Games, or having brought fame and national attention to Idaho State University. Technically, Jackson never did any of those things. But he’s actually surpassed the first requirement.
“His jersey number is forever reserved for the Bengal football player who embodies resilience, faith, leadership, hope… all of the amazing qualities Marcus has demonstrated in his journey,” said Thiros. “It is very significant that rather than retiring his jersey, we choose to continue to enjoy it on the field, donned by the Bengal most illustrative of Marcus’ character.”
Jackson reacted to his induction in the Ring of Honor with typical humility and appreciation.
“God is good!” he said. “What can I say? Idaho State does it again! It’s always humbling to be honored by someone, but especially by ISU. They have truly embraced my entire journey, from football to graduation and beyond.”
Recruited by the late Brian McNeely out of Colorado, Jackson had a solid football career at ISU, tying for the team lead in interceptions on the 1994 Bengal squad that beat both Montana and Boise State, two of the four national semifinalists that season in the 1-AA national playoffs. Jackson earned all-Big Sky honors the following season and harbored ambitions for a professional football career as he headed into the 1996 season. NFL scouts were in the Holt Arena press box to see him play the night of his devastating injury.
The injury occurred in a game against Montana-Western, when Jackson was coming up to make a tackle on Bulldogs’ running back Paul Snow near the sideline of the south side of the Holt Arena field. Snow’s knee struck Jackson’s head, causing it to snap back violently, breaking two vertebrae in Jackson’s neck. Jackson has been paralyzed ever since.
ISU honored Jackson by inducting him into its Hall of Fame, and they created an annual Marcus Jackson Award, which was given from 1997 to 2010. ISU players and coaches voted each spring for a player who best personified Jackson’s athletic ability and courage. The winner got to wear Jackson’s initials on their uniform.
That tradition was forgotten over time until 2017, when then-ISU Head Coach Rob Phenicie met Jackson and was so moved, he created a new honor that would be handed down from player to player. It
involved wearing Jackson’s No. 25. With Phenicie’s departure after the 2021 season, it was overlooked last year.
The tradition was revived by the new ISU coaching staff and this past spring, Todd Payne, a senior defensive lineman from Idaho Falls, was chosen to wear the Marcus Jackson jersey this season. ISU Coaches Josh Runda and Kody Hensley presented the jersey to Payne, then got Jackson on a Zoom call.
“He gave us some motivational words — it was so special for me to be presented with the jersey in front of (Marcus),” said Payne.
The Ring of Honor induction is a more permanent way to acknowledge Jackson’s contributions. Ever since his injury, he has been an inspiration to many people, not just Bengal football players. He returned to campus in 1999 to complete his degree in business. He honored his late mother Catherine, who was an educator for 40 years, by creating the “Only the Strong Foundation” in his native Colorado. The foundation works with at-risk and under-served minority students who want to pursue post-high school education. The foundation also provides financial assistance and scholarships, and works to provide poor students with basic school supplies to start each school year.
Jackson has also given back to his alma mater, working with the College of Business and the Athletic Department to create a scholarship for ISU athletes who are pursuing a degree in business and are not on full scholarship.
More than anything, Jackson’s keep-your- chin-up and move forward attitude has been a blessing to everyone who encounters him.
“After his devastating injury, Marcus could have become bitter, angry and disconnected,” said Thiros, who was a volleyball player at ISU when Marcus was injured, and has continued a relationship with him over the years. “I don’t think anyone would have blamed him or failed to understand.
“Instead, he forged ahead to complete his degree, establish the Only the Strong Foundation in his mother’s honor, fund scholarships at Idaho State University and inspire thousands of people to rise above their circumstances,” Thiros continued. “I have learned a great deal from observing Marcus and his amazing family, and I could not be more proud to place his name in the Ring of Honor. I hope it will serve as a vehicle to amplify his message to our student athletes, and to begin to express our gratitude to him.”
Marcus, in turn, expressed his gratitude to everyone who has supported him during his life’s difficult journey.
“I spent six years in Pocatello, where I experienced a lot and grew up, on and off the field,” he said. “I share this tremendous honor with my family, friends, coaches, teammates (shout-out to my Big Dawgs), professors and supporters. Nobody has had success without having a strong core, and I’m blessed and forever grateful for all the people that keep a legacy alive. Salute to the Idaho State community.”
Jackson is the first new addition to the Ring of Honor since former Bengal football star and long-time NFL offensive lineman Evan Smith was inducted in 2015. Here are all the members of the ISU Ring of Honor:
Ed Sanders, boxing, 1952
Milton W. “Dubby” Holt, football, track, boxing, 1956
Ed “Spider” Webb, boxing, 1956
Les Roh, basketball, 1956
Dave Wagnon, basketball, 1966
Ed “The Flea” Bell, football, 1969
Lawrence Butler, basketball, 1979
Case deBruijn, football, 1981
Mike Machurek, football, 1981
Merril Hoge, football, 1986
Amber Welty, track, 1988
Stacy Dragila, track, 1997
I.J. “Babe” Caccia, football, 1938
Tom Jewell, football, wrestling, 1960
Jim Killingsworth, basketball, 1977
Dave Kragthorpe, football, 1981
Jared Allen, football, 2002
Evan Smith, football, 2008
Men’s Basketball, 1977
Men’s Football, 1981
Boxing, 1953 and 1957
Marcus Jackson, football, 1996
