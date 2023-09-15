Idaho State University will induct Marcus Jackson into its Ring of Honor, offering permanent recognition of the sacrifices and contributions the former Bengal football player has made since a devastating injury left him paralyzed below the chest in 1996.

Idaho State Athletic Director Pauline Thiros announced the former Bengal All-American defensive back will be the 23rd former ISU athlete or team inducted into the Ring of Honor, which extends around the upper sections of Holt Arena. The formal induction will occur between the first and second quarters of next Saturday’s Homecoming Game against Northern Colorado.

