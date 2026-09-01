POCATELLO — Idaho State University is inviting the community to celebrate the finale of its welcome back week with the annual Bengal Block Party.

The event will take place Sept. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. on Martin Luther King Drive, which will be transformed into a street fair featuring interactive booths, activities, food, giveaways, music and more. Admission is free.

The event will showcase the departments, clubs, programs, partnerships and opportunities that make Idaho State University unique.

The family-friendly party will feature music from the ISU Commercial Music Program and vouchers for $5 tickets to the Sept. 12 ISU football game. Guests can also pick up free ISU swag and T-shirts courtesy of Lookout Credit Union. Food truck vendors will also be on site for guests to enjoy.

“Come celebrate the beginning of a new academic year and learn about the amazing programs, services and opportunities Idaho State University offers,” an ISU press release said.

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