POCATELLO — The Idaho Liberty Bell made a brief appearance at Jefferson Elementary School on Monday morning as part of its statewide tour on its way back to the Capitol building in Boise.
Evan Snow, who is taking the bell on its tour, said this is the first time the bell has toured the state since it was originally built back in 1950.
“I’m trying to hit all 44 counties,” Snow said.
The bell originally arrived in Idaho in May 1950, where it was taken on tour throughout the state. It was displayed at the Idaho State Museum in Julia Davis Park until Nov. 19, 1951, where it was installed on the steps of the Capitol building. Before it went on tour, it was taken to another foundry to be restored.
“They took it to South Carolina to be restored,” Snow said. “The original foundry was in France.”
Snow said he’s excited to be able to take the bell on tour again after all this time, especially since America is celebrating its 250th anniversary. He said it may be a long time before the bell will go on tour again.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Snow said. “It’s an honor and a privilege.”
The best part about taking the bell on tour for Snow has been seeing the reaction of the people when they get to ring the bell.
“(I’ve loved) going to the outlying towns where people won’t be able to actually go to the Capitol and ring the bell,” Snow said.
Snow said the tour still has a few places to go before he takes it back to Boise. So far he has visited the counties throughout East Idaho and now he needs to take it through the panhandle.
“The tour will end around Oct. 31,” Snow said. “Then the bell will be put back on the Capitol stairs in mid-November.”
Snow expressed gratitude for the sponsors of the tour for making it possible.
“It takes a lot to organize and make it happen,” Snow said.
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