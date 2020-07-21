According to a new report by the analysts at SatelliteInternet.com, Idaho is in the top 5 states in the US for per capita Bigfoot sightings.
States with the most per capita Bigfoot sightings:
1. Washington
2. Oregon
3. West Virginia
4. Idaho
5. Montana
States with the fewest per capita Bigfoot sightings:
1. Nevada
2. Rhode Island
3. Massachusetts
4. Connecticut
5. Delaware
Using data reports from the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, our analysis compared the number of Bigfoot sightings against US Census state population data to find the number of sightings per 100,000 people per state (excluding Hawaii).
