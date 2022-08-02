Robo Call illustration

 Brian Myrick/Idaho Press

BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden today announced that Idaho is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the U.S. The task force’s goal is to cut down on illegal robocalls.

According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, more than 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day. Most originate overseas. The Task Force is focused on shutting down providers who profit from this illegal scam traffic and refuse to take steps to mitigate these calls.