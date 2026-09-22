BLACKFOOT — The Eastern Idaho State Fair drew 253,906 guests during its nine-day run from Sept. 4 to 12, marking the fifth straight year attendance topped 250,000, fair officials said.
This year's fair was themed "Red, White and Blue Jeans" in honor of the nation's 250th anniversary. Officials said rapper Flo Rida's opening-night concert Sept. 4 drew the largest opening-night crowd since the fair expanded to its current nine-day format.
Patriotic programming ran throughout the week. The Navy Leap Frogs parachute team jumped into the Bank of Commerce Grandstand carrying an American flag to open the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo on Sept. 8. The fair also introduced a collectible pin drop for the first time, tied to the anniversary year.
The National Indian Relay Championships, a horse racing competition, drew 23 teams over five days. Birdinground Team won the title.
Fair officials also released the findings of a study by Chicago-based Johnson Consulting, described as independent, that examined the event's economic effect on the region. The study estimated that the nine-day fair generated $74.3 million in total economic impact. It found that fair activity supports about 600 ongoing jobs and $25.2 million in wages.
Out-of-town visitors accounted for roughly 2,400 hotel room nights and about $2 million in state and local tax revenue, according to the study.
When the fairgrounds' off-season use is included, the study put the annual economic impact at $82.5 million, supporting 660 jobs and $28 million in wages.
"These numbers confirm what we've always known to be true: The fair isn't just a beloved tradition; it's an economic lifeline for Blackfoot and all of East Idaho," said Brandon Bird, the fair's general manager. "Our vendors, concessionaires, service providers and staff are our neighbors and friends. Every ticket sold, every corn dog ordered and every blue ribbon awarded ripples directly back into our local economy."
The fair will keep its traditional timing, opening the Friday before Labor Day each year. The 2027 fair is scheduled for Sept. 3 to 11 and will mark what organizers call a 125-year tradition.
"Our timing is part of our identity," Bird said. "Families across East Idaho build their end-of-summer schedules around this fair, and we are proud to keep that tradition exactly where it belongs."
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