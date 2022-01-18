AMERICAN FALLS — Those who lament that American Falls has a reputation for having slow internet reception can rejoice with the news that nearly 1,500 houses in the city may soon see an installation of fiber optic broadband that will boost reception speed thanks to a recent partnership between the city of American Falls and Direct Communications.
City residents can expect to see construction start this month, where a crew will install 300,000 feet of fiber cables through a method installation called microtrenching. This technique will allow crews to avoid utilities and install the cables in a quicker and more efficient manner than other techniques such as boring.
City officials worked out an agreement with Direct Communications to cover the cost of the project, said KaLee Ralphs, the marketing manager for Direction Communications out in Rockland.
“Because of the public-private partnership, fiber internet will be made available to every home that wants it, with no cost to the residents,” Ralphs said. “Direct Communications already has a solid commercial network through American Falls, so the city is a natural fit for a fiber-to-the-home network. We are excited to get to work and get residents access to the fastest broadband available.”
On Thursday, Direct Communications is holding a construction kick-off at the American Falls City Park at noon where locals can ask questions and view how the microtrenching equipment works. The cost to install usually lands around the range of $1,300 to $1,500, but for residents of American Falls the cost comes free.
For those within the city who are interested in having fiber-optic cables installed must fill out a property access form, Ralphs said, and that Direct Communications will not install cable without anyone’s consent.
“One item of note is that having fiber access to a home adds resale value,” Ralphs said. “Residents aren’t required to take Direct (Communication’s) service, but it would be in their interest to have the fiber installed while the installation fee is covered. You can always call up Direct and have service quickly turned on at a later date if the fiber is already installed.”
If anyone is interested in having the process done for their house, visit directcom.com to fill out a property access form.
“Technology is the future, and we have to get on the bandwagon,” said Mayor Rebekah Sorensen.