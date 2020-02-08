POCATELLO — An attic fire has resulted in several developmentally disabled individuals being displaced from their group home.
The fire occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday at the two-story residence in the 400 block of South 19th Avenue near Idaho State University.
The Pocatello Fire Department responded and quickly extinguished the flames.
There were five developmentally disabled adult residents living at the home under supervision at the time of the fire.
Someone at the home dialed 911 when the smoke from the fire was first spotted. All of the individuals at the home safely got out of the residence and the fire did not result in any injuries.
The individuals supervising the home said they will place the five developmentally disabled adults in other facilities until the damage to the home can be repaired, which could take a week or more.
The Fire Department said the cause of the fire was electrical with the damage being confined to the attic and second-floor ceiling.
Firefighters remained on the scene for about 90 minutes, during which time the 400 block of South 19th Avenue was closed to all traffic.
The Fire Department estimated that the fire caused about $4,000 in damage to the home.