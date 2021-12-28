Death of man found outside Pocatello apartment complex ruled suicide By Journal Staff Dec 28, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello police ruled a local mans death at the College Apartments on South Fourth Avenue earlier this month as a suicide. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POCATELLO — Local police have ruled a Pocatello man’s death near Idaho State University earlier this month as a suicide.A 26-year-old man who lived in the apartment complex died of a single gunshot wound on Dec. 11, Pocatello police told the Idaho State Journal. Story continues below video Police said the man's body was found by neighboring residents around 2:45 p.m. at the bottom of the east stairway at the College Apartments in the 1200 block of South Fourth Avenue. Officers located a rifle inside the man's apartment and confirmed to the Journal this week that the rifle was the weapon used in the shooting, police said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Police Apartment Complex Pocatello Weaponry Building Industry Apartment Suicide Resident Journal Idaho State Journal Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available Trending Today Articles ArticlesSearchers rescue missing family from Christmas snowstormMormon billionaire leaves faith, rebukes LGBTQ rights stanceNational group now involved in search for missing Pocatello girlPickup truck crashes into local hair salon on Christmas EveLocal man gets probation for shooting woman in private road disputeEast Idaho woman arrested after she reportedly hit pedestrian with car, then fledAuthorities report cold weather death as storms bring extreme wind chill, more snow to East Idaho‘ART GALLERY FROM NATURE’: New Pocatello shop offers aura photography, unique gemstonesOrgans from Pocatello boy who died in crash save four peoplePocatello woman shares love of wildflowers with handmade jewelry Video Highlights Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Painting Painting Careers PO#824339 Careers 179600-686832