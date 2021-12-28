Dead body found near ISU ruled a suicide

Pocatello police ruled a local mans death at the College Apartments on South Fourth Avenue earlier this month as a suicide.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Local police have ruled a Pocatello man’s death near Idaho State University earlier this month as a suicide.

A 26-year-old man who lived in the apartment complex died of a single gunshot wound on Dec. 11, Pocatello police told the Idaho State Journal.

Police said the man's body was found by neighboring residents around 2:45 p.m. at the bottom of the east stairway at the College Apartments in the 1200 block of South Fourth Avenue. 

Officers located a rifle inside the man's apartment and confirmed to the Journal this week that the rifle was the weapon used in the shooting, police said.