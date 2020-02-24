CHUBBUCK — Senior Pastor John Robinson has been serving Gate City Christian Church for the past 25 years, and officials are planning a special event this weekend to mark the milestone.
They’re inviting community members to an open house reception in honor of the pastor and his wife, Dora Robinson, at the church, located at 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck, from 2- to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
“Serving in ministry takes a person with a heart for people and God — someone who is willing to be on-call 24/7, to guide and serve people from many walks of life,” according to a news release. “Gate City Christian Church in Chubbuck has been fortunate and blessed to have had Pastor John Robinson serving us in a full-time capacity for 25 years.”
Although Robinson is also grateful for the chance to serve as a pastor, it’s not the career path he initially had in mind.
Robinson actually studied biology in college, and he went to work at the Idaho National Laboratory site for several years.
But he says the tragic loss of his first child, who died at birth, led him to Jesus Christ and Gate City Christian Church 45 years ago. And his faith journey ended up taking his career in an entirely new direction.
Robinson went on to become an elder at the church and its full-time pastor in 1995.
“This is what I believe God has called me to do since that point in time,” Robinson said, adding that he plans to continue serving as long as the church wants him to stay and as long as he feels like he can make a difference.
Robinson says he enjoys being able to interact with the community in his work.
For instance, the Back 2 School Giveaway, which provides school supplies for local children in need, started at Gate City Christian Church and has grown into a project that involves the whole community.
Today, John Robinson’s son, Joshua Robinson, who serves as the church’s associate pastor, directs the program.
John Robinson believes God puts such ideas into people’s hearts and he’s glad that the church was able to play a role in that effort.
“It continues to bless the community and kids in need,” he said.
Robinson says he’s also been fortunate to be part of a local pastor’s group. He and other Christian pastors from the community meet each week to pray together about the things they’re working on or are concerned about. They also encourage each other.
“Life as a pastor can be difficult at times. It’s nice to have people praying for you who understand exactly where you’re coming from,” Robinson said.
For him, the hardest part of being a pastor is feeling powerless when it comes to helping people who are hurting.
“It’s hard seeing people in pain and knowing that you can’t take that pain away,” Robinson said, adding that all he can do is help comfort them.
But based on personal experience, he knows that such difficulties can also bring people closer to God and help them to remember what’s most important in life.
“Looking at me, that was the case,” he said.
And even though pastoring wasn’t initially in Robinson’s plans, he’s come to love the work.
Robinson says he enjoys working with people one-on-one, encouraging them in their spiritual walk and seeing the changes that take place in their lives.
“I truly do have a deep love for people. That’s what motivates me everyday to get up and do what God asks me to do,” Robinson said.
Gate City Christian Church officials believe Robinson has been able to help many people over the years, and they encourage them to attend the open house on Sunday.
“If you have known, worked with or been blessed by his service, we would like to invite you to join us in honoring him for his service,” the news release states.