A group of Bird e-scooters in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
POCATELLO — Bird e-scooters are finally available for rent in Pocatello.
Garrett Gronowski, government partnerships manager at Bird, said there are 150 scooters available throughout the city, and they hope to have up to 350 soon.
"We start a little bit smaller so the community can get used to them," he said. "Once the scooters are being utilized, we will add more."
Gronowski said the scooters can be rented through the Bird Ride Inc. app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play.
"When you open the app, you see the city limits, where the available birds are to rent and the battery percentage of that bird," he said.
Gronowski said the e-scooters are able to last two days before needing to recharge. They partner with local businesses to maintain the scooters and make sure they stay charged.
"They're electric scooters, but they can last about two days," he said. "The average trip is 10 to 15 minutes."
Gronowski said his favorite part about Bird's e-scooters is that they are more sustainable and they eliminate unnecessary car trips. He also likes that they give people more transportation options.
"If people don't have a car, you can have a form of transportation," he said.
Gronowski said he also likes how the scooters can help grow the economy of the cities they're placed in.
"It's helping the local economy," he said. "People are making more stops to local businesses."
More information about Bird can be found at bird.co.
