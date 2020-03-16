POCATELLO — Authorities are investigating the death of a 40-year-old bicyclist believed to be the victim of a hit and run that occurred east of Pocatello over the weekend.
Pocatello resident Bobette Wilhelm was found deceased in a ravine along Buckskin Road near Parks Road on Monday, said Chief Deputy Tony Manu with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
“There is evidence in that area indicating she was struck by a vehicle,” he said.
Bannock County Coroner Ely Taysom said Monday that they are still trying to determine the exact cause of Wilhelm’s death.
The woman had been missing since Friday evening.
Manu says they believe the hit and run occurred sometime between 6- and 7 p.m. on Friday.
“Our Detectives have requested any assistance in locating a possible 1997-2003 Ford Pickup or SUV, green in color, with right front passenger damage that may have been in the area at this date and time,” according to a post on the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
Authorities are asking anyone who may have information about the vehicle, or who may have seen or heard anything unusual in that area on Friday evening to contact the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at 208-236-7111 or Det. Phil Nickel at 208-236-7135.