POCATELLO — Bannock Development Corp. is replacing John Regetz as its president and CEO and has chosen local Realtor and former City Councilman Jim Johnstone to fill the position on an interim basis.
The organization's chairwoman, Amy Rhoads, confirmed Wednesday that a search committee will soon be formed to find a permanent replacement for Regetz.
Rhoads said Regetz is a true professional, and the organization is headed in the right direction. Nonetheless, she said the board believes a change in leadership is in order.
"It really is about the direction of the group. ... There are so many opportunity out there — and probably some missed opportunities — and again economic development is tough," Rhoads said.
Bannock Development is charged with attracting economic growth to the area.
Rhoads said Regetz's contract was up and the organization's executive committee decided it was time to change approach and bring in new leadership.
Regetz, who moved to the community from Michigan City, Indiana, in March of 2012 to head Bannock Development, highlighted several successes the organization has achieved in recent years. Regetz said Bannock Development had a role in attracting Amy's Kitchen, the recent FBI expansion, the expansion of Great Western Malting, Western States Caterpillar moving into a new building and the SME Steel/CoreBrace expansion.
Regetz has been encouraged by recent interest at the business park at the Pocatello Regional Airport, where the company Frigitek is planning to build a large cold storage facility soon. Furthermore, he said an intermodal facility is studying the Pocatello area and would facilitate the shipping of goods.
Regetz said Bannock Development has also been a partner in the Your Future Technology Program, which involves several entities that host expos in the area to highlight high-tech jobs for students.
"I wish the community well and the greatest success," Regetz said.
Rhoads believes the Pocatello and Chubbuck area are attractive for their rural location, affordable utilities, access to interstates and economic incentives available.
"As far as what I'm hearing or what we get requests for, (businesses) are definitely looking at this area," Rhoads said.
She believes Johnston will bring a positive attitude and energy to help build on momentum in the interim. Johnston said he has enjoyed working closely with Rhoads in the past.
Johnston said, "I believe in Pocatello and Bannock County and the surrounding area and I know that we're going to be able to do some great things. I'm excited to be a part of that."