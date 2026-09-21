AMERICAN FALLS — This week at the American Falls Little Theatre a production of cozy and celebratory proportions is set to entertain audience members for one last hurrah before its 2026 season comes to a close.
Theatre attendees will have the treat of watching “Over the River and Through the Woods,” which Director Abby Morgan describes as “a comedy (that) celebrates family, love, tradition, and how ... grandparents try to keep their grandkids close.”
The play, written by Joe DiPietro, follows an ambitious businessman who receives a job offer in a distant city, and his grandparents who set him up on a blind date with the hopes it’ll keep him from moving away.
Run dates include Sept. 24, 25, 26, and Oct. 1, 2 and 3 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on the third at 1:30 p.m. Doors open a half hour before run time, and tickets are $12 per person.
Morgan encourages people to call the box office at 208-339-0830 or to visit their ticket portal at ticketleap.com to purchase seats ahead of time.
Although “Over the River and Through the Woods” wraps up the 2026 season, next year the theatre will not just be returning with a full season for 2027 but will also celebrate its 25th anniversary.
“It’s a pretty special season for us,” explained Lane Dover, who is on the board for the theatre. He shared that the 2027 shows will all be musicals and that the theatre is excited to put on each for a different reason.
The first show is the comedy “Sister Amnesia’s Country Western Nunsense Jamboree,” which will run through the first part of April. It is the third installment of the Nunsense musical series and follows an amnesiac nun who discovers she was once a former country star.
The last time the Little Theatre performed a Nunsense musical was around 2019, Dover said, so they’re happy to be bringing back a sequel of the popular production.
Their summer act will be the beloved play “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.”
“That one will be super fun,” said Dover. “It’s been a while since we’ve done a kids’ show, so we’re super happy to have that one going again and ... any ages would be welcome for that one. There’s lots of parts and lots of opportunity for people to get involved, so we’re super excited for (it).”
The final play will be “I Do, I Do” in October, which Dover detailed as a two-person musical that follows a married couple over their 50-year marriage, starting from before they were wed to after their divorce.
“I Do, I Do” is a special play to the Little Theatre and its actors and members, as it was the first play the theatre performed during its opening year.
“It’s an ode to our beginnings and we’re having some special guest direction from Tamara Kress, who was super important to founding the theatre and directed ‘I Do, I Do’ ... 25 years ago,” Dover said. “So (we’re) bringing her back and honoring the last 25 years and looking back on where we’ve been and looking forward to where we’re going.”
While this September theatre goers can look forward to “Over the River and Through the Woods,” hopeful theatre actors can also mark their calendars to audition for the “Nunsense Jamboree” near the end of the month.
Auditions for the first production of 2027 will be held Sept. 28, 29 and 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Little Theatre. Auditioners are asked to come prepared with both a 30-second comedic monologue and a 30-second song of their choice.
Dover also wanted to let the public know that season tickets for 2027 are available for $40, and volunteers who want to get involved are always welcome. For more information, contact the box office at 208-339-0830.
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