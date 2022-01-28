The woman's old car is also her home, making it all the more important for Cliff Cummings and his small group of volunteers to keep it in good working order.
A couple of weeks ago, the car was badly leaking antifreeze, which also affected its heater, and she'd resorted to lighting candles to stay warm. Cummings drove to the parking lot where the vehicle had broken down to replace the radiator. Most recently, all she needed from Christian Auto Repair Service — also known as CARS for Christ — was an oil change.
She's one of many people in the community who earn little income but can still remain mobile thanks to the program, which started about a dozen years ago and offers free basic mechanical services. Nine handy volunteers staff CARS for Christ clinics from 9 a.m. to noon on the fourth Saturday of each month at the parking lot of Grace Lutheran Church and School, 1350 Baldy Ave.
Big jobs such as motor and transmission work must be referred to other mechanics, but they're well equipped to change oil and swap out spark plugs or a fan belt.
The group helped about a half dozen low-income vehicle owners at the church during their Jan. 22 clinic. Cummings also makes several weekly "house calls" to help people with inoperable vehicles who can't make it to the church.
Thanks to the program, people who can't afford to pay hundreds of dollars for basic vehicle repairs and maintenance nonetheless have the wherewithal to drive themselves to medical appointments, school, work and the grocery store.
"The overriding part of this is the independence it brings them," Cummings said. "When they're not depending on people as much, it allows them to have some independence, some self-worth and some self-esteem."
Cummings, a retired mechanic, created the program along with Chuck Buerstatte, who owns a health insurance business and also does the finances for Grace Lutheran.
"We decided we would see what happened with it and we put it in the Lord's hands. He has blessed it tremendously," Cummings said.
Buerstatte has no formal training in mechanics but has always had a fondness for cars. Buerstatte said he grasps "righty tighty, lefty loosey" but emphasizes that Cummings is the brains behind the operation.
"I bought my first old car when I was in my 20s and worked on it," Buerstatte said. "That's the nice thing with the way it is. It's a pretty general skillset. We'll do anything from oil changes to basic maintenance. We'll get to some things that might be done in a parking lot."
The simplest of repairs can often make a profound difference and save their clients big bucks.
Replacing break pads and rotors, for example, is a relatively inexpensive job for the CARS for Christ crew but would cost the vehicle owners hundreds of dollars if they were to go to a mechanic's shop.
"A lady came in and had no heat in her vehicle. It turned out to be just extremely low on antifreeze," Cummings added. "We were able to get her heater going and it didn't cost her a penny, and she was very happy."
Clients who have the means may also chip in to help cover parts and supplies. On a recent house call, Cummings replaced a battery for a woman, who paid for the new one.
Cummings has acquired a service truck, which is filled with tools and can be used for oil changes. The winter, when extreme cold takes a toll on automobiles, is their busy season. The volunteers don't mind working in the cold, noting the service warms their hearts.
They have flyers posted inside of Grace Lutheran Church, Aid for Friends and Head Start. Much of their business comes from word of mouth. They're supported by donations. Given the steep recent increase in the cost of used cars, Cummings said keeping older vehicles running is more important than ever for those living in poverty.
"If you saw their faces, we've had people weeping frequently," Cummings said. "Most of them are still stunned that theirs no expectation to pay or donate, and there's no expectation to go to church. It's just helping."
Buerstatte noted there are several programs in the community to help people with food and housing, but help with transportation — also an essential need — is often overlooked.
"It's kind of one of those tangible ways of just helping people where they need help," Buerstatte said. "There are not too many programs that help people drive to work."
To schedule an appointment with the CARS program, call Grace Lutheran Church at 208-237-0467 or Cummings at 208-221-4506.